WFT Daily: The Battles Of The Third-Round Picks

St-Juste's size and playing style had made him adapt how he gets open. He's using his hands more often to create separation from the former Minnesota Gopher.

"We just have to compete and make each other better because at the end of the day, all we want to do is get better," Brown said. "So, me going against him or any other guy, you have to give our best at any point."

Brown's improved performance against St-Juste is a reflection of the strides he has taken in recent practices. He's been targeted more often, and more often than not, it's for sizable chunks of yardage. There's a list of young players who Rivera thinks has an opportunity to "step into the forefront," and Brown is on it.