WFT Daily: The Battles Of The Third-Round Picks

Training camp is here, and we have you covered as the Washington Football Team progresses through its second season under head coach Ron Rivera. Stay up to date with "WFT Daily," which comes out every weekday evening.
One play will see Dyami Brown getting behind the defense for a big gain. On the next snap, Benjamin St-Juste will knock the ball away for an incompletion. Those are the battles that happen between the rookies on a regular basis.
And Brown loves them.
"Oh, man [it] has been amazing," Brown said after Sunday's practice. "We're making each other better. I remember back in minicamp when we first got here, it was going back and forth."
There was a lot of hype surrounding Brown and St-Juste when Washington took them both in the third round. Brown was one of the most efficient deep threats in college football since 2019. On the other side, St-Juste was a physical corner who, as Jack Del Rio put it, "utilizes his length at the line of scrimmage."
It's about as classic of a matchup as one could hope for, and so far it's lived up to the hype.
"There's not a whole bunch of long corners out there," Brown said, "but just him being physical and being long it's actually a great experience for me because you can learn more from it."
It looked like St-Juste's length was getting the best of Brown in OTAs and minicamp, but as training camp has progressed, the scales have started to even out. In one particular practice, Brown won his rep against St-Juste in 1-on-1 drills while running an out route. Later on during team drills, Brown was targeted at the line of scrimmage and had the ball knocked away by St-Juste less than a second later.
St-Juste's size and playing style had made him adapt how he gets open. He's using his hands more often to create separation from the former Minnesota Gopher.
"We just have to compete and make each other better because at the end of the day, all we want to do is get better," Brown said. "So, me going against him or any other guy, you have to give our best at any point."
Brown's improved performance against St-Juste is a reflection of the strides he has taken in recent practices. He's been targeted more often, and more often than not, it's for sizable chunks of yardage. There's a list of young players who Rivera thinks has an opportunity to "step into the forefront," and Brown is on it.
"He's going to help support some of his teammates with the guys that we have," Rivera said. "Just adding some more speed is going to be huge. He's a guy that I think can really help offset some of the things that Terry McLaurin's had to deal with."
The competition Brown sees from St-Juste on every play has helped him adjust to being an NFL receiver. Not only has it helped him highlight his skills as a deep threat, but it's only helped him refine his ability as a more complete player. Because of that, he's turning into the player many thought he would be in April.
"He's got a specific skillset," Rivera said, "that's going to help open up some other things."