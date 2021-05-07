5 Things To Know About WR Dyami Brown

1. He was an all-around athlete in high school.

Brown has been brimming with athleticism since he was 5 years old -- he told NBC Sports’ Chris Simms on an episode of Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast that was when he first started playing running track -- so it is not surprising he was an all-around offensive weapon for West Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Brown had 1,630 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns combined in his junior and senior campaigns. That was enough for ESPN to consider him a four-star recruit and the No. 32 receiver in the country. But Brown also had other dimensions to his skillset, including 25 tackles and five interceptions as a defensive back during his junior season and five rushing touchdowns during his senior year.

He was so versatile that Brown told Simms that he did not consider himself "locked in" as a receiver until he signed an offer from North Carolina. He actually wanted to play defense, but when he realized the position offered the opportunity for him to get on the field early, he worked with his high school receivers coach, Trey Long, to maximize his talents as a wideout.

It took some time -- Brown only caught 17 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown during his freshman season -- but eventually he became one of the Tar Heels' most important offensive players. He became the first player in program history to record two 1,000-yard seasons and tied for second with 21 career receiving touchdowns. His 1,099 yards in 2020 led the ACC and ranked sixth nationally.

Brown is hardly the first player on Washington's offense to have a background in multiple positions. 2020 third-round pick Antonio Gibson used his skills as a receiver and running back to great effect during his rookie season, and Brown wants to do the same.