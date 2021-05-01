Washington Selects WR Dyami Brown With The 82nd Pick

Brown continued to improve during his junior season. In addition to becoming the first player in program history with two 1,000-yard seasons as a receiver, he earned first-team All-ACC honors and was named a Biletnikoff Award semifinalist. During his final game with North Carolina, which was against No. 10 Miami, Brown hauled in four receptions for 167 yards in a 62-26 win. That was not even his best performance, though; against Virginia, he had 11 receptions for 240 receiving yards and three touchdowns. The Tar Heels needed every bit of his production, too, as they escaped with a 44-41 victory.