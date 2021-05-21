How Dyami Brown Became Such A Dangerous Deep Threat

Those might seem like small adjustments, but it paid off in dividends. During his freshman year, Brown's longest reception was 21 yards, and his most productive game was against Syracuse with 35 yards. One year later, he had a 66-yard reception against Mercer and 202 yards along with three touchdowns against Virginia en route to a 1,000-yard season.

"That was very, very rewarding," Long said, "just to see him grow and develop into a deep threat."

When it came to catching passes downfield, there were none better than Brown in all of college football. In terms of "go routes," he was either first or tied for first in receptions (15), yards (606) and touchdowns (8). He had 10 catches of at least 50 yards, the most in college football, in his final two seasons with the Tar Heels.

And in terms of contested catches, he's had 21 since 2019, which was tied for second-most during that span. For his career, Brown did not drop a single contested target, which further enticed Rivera.