Earth Day Facts: FedExField's Solar Energy

Happy Earth Day!

Did you know that FedExField has the largest solar power installations in the D.C. area, generating renewable energy for use at the stadium and other locations?

The Redskins and NRG have been teaming up to continue their efforts for sustainability with the "Burgundy and Gold Go Solar" campaign. And this isn't just a trend.