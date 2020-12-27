Easterns Automotive Group Teams Up With The Washington Football Team, Casey Cares Foundation To Send Three Families To Disney World

The Washington Football Team partnered with Easterns Automotive Group to host meet-and-greets with three families from the Casey Cares Foundation. The meeting included a wide cast of individuals associated with the team, including the First Ladies of Football, SVP of Media and Content Julie Donaldson along with defensive end Ryan Kerrigan and tight end Logan Thomas.

And to make things even better, the Carwile, Torres and Caulfield families were surprised with a trip to Disney World in 2021 with from Easterns, who donated $10,000 to Casey Cares. To learn more about how Easterns serves the community, visit their website HERE.

"I am so excited to start my day with you guys," said Casey Cares Foundation founder Casey Baynes, who was also in attendance during the Zoom meetings. "I know things are a little different, and what a fun way to spice the holidays up. Thank you [to the Washington Football Team] for hosting and always being there to support us."

Founded by Baynes in 2000, the Casey Cares Foundation provides ongoing, uplifting programs with a special touch to critically ill children and their families. Baynes has received several awards for her work, including the Ravens Community Quarterback Award and the Howard County Volunteer of the Year Certificate of Recognition.

Under normal circumstances, each family would be given a tour of the Inova Sports Performance Center that culminated with attending practice. But with COVID-19 protocols preventing this from happening, each family got one-on-one interactions with people from the organization.

The Carwile family kicked off their virtual meet-and-greet with Donaldson, who spoke with Evelyn, 3, and her brother Wyatt, 5, who were wearing reindeer antlers during the meeting. They discussed their favorite games. Wyatt said his was Fortnite, and his favorite character is the Mandalorian from the popular Disney+ series. Donaldson also spoke about the recent success the team experienced during a four-game winning streak in Weeks 11-14.