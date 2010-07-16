







Elliott Jermyn

Physical Therapist/Assistant Athletic Trainer

3rd NFL Season/3rd Redskins

Elliott Jermyn enters his third season with the Redskins as the team's physical therapist and assistant athletic trainer.

Prior to joining the Redskins, Jermyn spent six years as a physical therapist at an outpatient sports medicine clinic in Bethesda, Md., where he specialized in sports-related injuries and spinal conditions.

Jermyn is a licensed physical therapist, certified athletic trainer and certified strength and conditioning instructor. He specializes in orthopedic rehabilitation, manual management of chronic pain syndromes, lumbar stabilization and post surgical recovery.

Jermyn graduated from Penn State in 1996 with a degree in kinesiology. While at Penn State, he worked as an athletic trainer on the Nittany Lions' 1994-95 football squads. He also earned a physical therapy degree from George Washington University in 2001.