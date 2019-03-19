News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Ereck Flowers Looking For A Fresh Start With The Redskins 

Mar 19, 2019 at 02:13 PM
ryan
Ryan Fowler

Contributing Writer

flowers-centerpiece

Offensive tackle Ereck Flowers endured a change in scenery in October after three-plus seasons with the New York Giants. After benching him about a month earlier, the Giants released their 2015 first-round pick following Week 6 of the 2018 season. He quickly signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, became the starter in Week 11 and held the position for the rest of the year.

In deciding his next move, Flowers saw a future in Jacksonville but also saw himself fitting in with another franchise: the Washington Redskins. He visited the Inova Sports and Performance Center at Redskins Park on Sunday and Monday, meeting with members of the organization and watching film with offensive line coach Bill Callahan. By Monday afternoon, Flowers signed a deal to play in Washington and should provide depth for an offensive line ravaged by injury in recent seasons.

"I think you learn about what type of environment you want to be in, as far as a place that fits you," Flowers said. "I think I went to Jacksonville and fit there very well, and you just look for teams in places where it is going to bring the best out of me. I think this is a place that is going to bring the best out of me."

With perennial Pro-Bowl tackle Trent Williams serving as the anchor of the offensive line and longtime Redskin Morgan Moses opposite him, there's a chance the Redskins slide Flowers inside to play guard. While Flowers has made all 55 of his career starts at tackle, he said he's open to playing wherever he can help the team the most.

And even if Flowers, 24, does not start Day 1, the 6-foot-6, 334-pound lineman will be able to work with and learn from a veteran group of lineman -- last year's starters have combined to play 275 career games -- and a proven offensive line coach in Callahan.

"When you talk to him he's just so knowledgeable," Flowers said about Callahan on Monday afternoon. "Certain stuff you watch on film, or when he talks about certain things. I was just talking to him now, and there are things that I've never really heard, and its like 'wow.' You know he's a great coach, you look at his body of work and I think it's a great opportunity."

While his game continues to develop, Flowers has already shown his durability, starting in all but two games over his first three seasons in New York. And with the departure of reliable backup Ty Nsekhe via free agency, Flowers' new role could grow rapidly in his first year in the nation's capital.

"I just want to develop into a better player," Flowers said. "I just want to continue to get better, and I want to make strides by coming in here and getting to work."

Related Content

news

5 Things To Know About G Beau Benzschawel 

Benzschawel, a former Wisconsin Badger, joins his third NFL team and is slated to add more depth on the offensive line. Here are five things to know about one of the newest additions to Washington's roster.
news

5 Things To Know About TE Sammis Reyes

Reyes, who has never played in a football game before, will begin his career with the Washington Football Team. Here are five things to know about the 25-year-old tight end.
news

The Obvious Selling Point For Washington's Free Agent DBs

William Jackson III and Darryl Roberts are excited to play behind one of the best defensive lines in the NFL.
news

All The Wrinkles Curtis Samuel, Adam Humphries Bring To Washington's Offense

Washington needed more help at wide receiver, and the additions of Humphries and Samuel are expected to open up the playbook.
news

Washington's Newcomers Can't Wait To Play For Ron Rivera

Free agents signed with Washington for a variety of reasons, but one of the most common was to play for its respected head coach.
news

5 Things To Know About WR/KR DeAndre Carter

The 5-foot-8, 190-pound Carter is a proven returner who can step in and contribute offensively when necessary.
news

A Tough, Fearless Teammate: Ryan Fitzpatrick Has The Tools Ron Rivera Is Looking For

Rivera looks for specific qualities in his quarterbacks, and Fitzpatrick possesses all three of them.
news

5 Takeaways From Ron Rivera's Free Agency Press Conference

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera addressed the media for the first time since the team bolstered its roster with several additions in free agency. Here are five takeaways from his press conference.
news

Washington Signs WR/KR DeAndre Carter

Carter has amassed 63 punt returns for 589 yards and a 9.3 yards per return average. He has also added 45 kick returns for 983 yards and a 21.8 yards per return average. 
news

Where Washington Stands In The 'Post-Free Agency' NFL Power Rankings

Washington has made several moves in the past two weeks to improve its roster during free agency. Here's how it stacks up among the other 31 teams.
news

Washington Re-Signs RB Lamar Miller, T David Sharpe

The team announced the following roster moves Monday.
news

2021 Washington Free Agency Journal

Stay up to the minute with all the deals officially in the books, and be sure to check back with Washingtonfootball.com and the Washington Football Team app for continuing 2021 free agency coverage.
Advertising