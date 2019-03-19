Ereck Flowers Looking For A Fresh Start With The Redskins 

With perennial Pro-Bowl tackle Trent Williams serving as the anchor of the offensive line and longtime Redskin Morgan Moses opposite him, there's a chance the Redskins slide Flowers inside to play guard. While Flowers has made all 55 of his career starts at tackle, he said he's open to playing wherever he can help the team the most.

And even if Flowers, 24, does not start Day 1, the 6-foot-6, 334-pound lineman will be able to work with and learn from a veteran group of lineman -- last year's starters have combined to play 275 career games -- and a proven offensive line coach in Callahan.

"When you talk to him he's just so knowledgeable," Flowers said about Callahan on Monday afternoon. "Certain stuff you watch on film, or when he talks about certain things. I was just talking to him now, and there are things that I've never really heard, and its like 'wow.' You know he's a great coach, you look at his body of work and I think it's a great opportunity."

While his game continues to develop, Flowers has already shown his durability, starting in all but two games over his first three seasons in New York. And with the departure of reliable backup Ty Nsekhe via free agency, Flowers' new role could grow rapidly in his first year in the nation's capital.