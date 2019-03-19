Ereck Flowers Looking For A Fresh Start With The Redskins 

Offensive tackle Ereck Flowers endured a change in scenery in October after three-plus seasons with the New York Giants. After benching him about a month earlier, the Giants released their 2015 first-round pick following Week 6 of the 2018 season. He quickly signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, became the starter in Week 11 and held the position for the rest of the year.
In deciding his next move, Flowers saw a future in Jacksonville but also saw himself fitting in with another franchise: the Washington Redskins. He visited the Inova Sports and Performance Center at Redskins Park on Sunday and Monday, meeting with members of the organization and watching film with offensive line coach Bill Callahan. By Monday afternoon, Flowers signed a deal to play in Washington and should provide depth for an offensive line ravaged by injury in recent seasons.
"I think you learn about what type of environment you want to be in, as far as a place that fits you," Flowers said. "I think I went to Jacksonville and fit there very well, and you just look for teams in places where it is going to bring the best out of me. I think this is a place that is going to bring the best out of me."
With perennial Pro-Bowl tackle Trent Williams serving as the anchor of the offensive line and longtime Redskin Morgan Moses opposite him, there's a chance the Redskins slide Flowers inside to play guard. While Flowers has made all 55 of his career starts at tackle, he said he's open to playing wherever he can help the team the most.
And even if Flowers, 24, does not start Day 1, the 6-foot-6, 334-pound lineman will be able to work with and learn from a veteran group of lineman -- last year's starters have combined to play 275 career games -- and a proven offensive line coach in Callahan.
"When you talk to him he's just so knowledgeable," Flowers said about Callahan on Monday afternoon. "Certain stuff you watch on film, or when he talks about certain things. I was just talking to him now, and there are things that I've never really heard, and its like 'wow.' You know he's a great coach, you look at his body of work and I think it's a great opportunity."
While his game continues to develop, Flowers has already shown his durability, starting in all but two games over his first three seasons in New York. And with the departure of reliable backup Ty Nsekhe via free agency, Flowers' new role could grow rapidly in his first year in the nation's capital.
"I just want to develop into a better player," Flowers said. "I just want to continue to get better, and I want to make strides by coming in here and getting to work."