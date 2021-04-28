Washington Acquires G Ereck Flowers Sr.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. -- The Washington Football Team announced today that they have acquired guard Ereck Flowers Sr. from the Miami Dolphins. Full terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Flowers (6-6, 330) is a seven-year NFL veteran who entered the league as a first round (9th overall) selection by the New York Giants in the 2015 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 89 career regular season games with 85 starts at both offensive tackle and guard. Flowers was a member of Washington in 2019, starting 16 games at guard.

In postseason play, Flowers appeared and started in one game at left tackle for the New York Giants in 2016.

Last season, Flowers started in all 14 games in which he appeared in for the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins were 9-5 in games that Flowers appeared in.

Flowers played collegiately at the University of Miami (Fla.) and was named an All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection in 2014 as a junior. He appeared in 38 games with 28 starts from 2012-14.