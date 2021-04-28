News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Acquires G Ereck Flowers Sr.

Apr 28, 2021 at 05:00 PM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

Washington Football Team Public Relations

Trade-1080x1920

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. -- The Washington Football Team announced today that they have acquired guard Ereck Flowers Sr. from the Miami Dolphins. Full terms of the deal were not disclosed. 

Flowers (6-6, 330) is a seven-year NFL veteran who entered the league as a first round (9th overall) selection by the New York Giants in the 2015 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 89 career regular season games with 85 starts at both offensive tackle and guard. Flowers was a member of Washington in 2019, starting 16 games at guard. 

In postseason play, Flowers appeared and started in one game at left tackle for the New York Giants in 2016.

Last season, Flowers started in all 14 games in which he appeared in for the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins were 9-5 in games that Flowers appeared in. 

Flowers played collegiately at the University of Miami (Fla.) and was named an All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection in 2014 as a junior. He appeared in 38 games with 28 starts from 2012-14.

Flowers, 27, attended Norland H.S. in Miami, Fla. He was born April 25, 1994.

Related Content

news

Washington 2021 Mock Draft Madness 11.0

Check out a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what Washington will do with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft (as of April 28).
news

2021 Draft Breakdown: Prospects Washington Could Target In Round 1

Washington has one first-round pick (19th) this year. Here are 10 prospects the team could target.
news

Washington Football Team Announces Virtual Lineup For Draft Week '21 Live Online Presented by Bud Light  

Live coverage each day of the NFL Draft will be available on the team's social media channels and include interviews with coaches, current players and alumni as well as giveaways. 
news

'Terry's Doing Terry Things': Former Coaches Make Sense Of McLaurin's Rapid Rise

McLaurin, a third-round draft pick, joined Washington as a potential contributor. Two years later, he's become so much more than that.
news

Washington's 2021 NFL Draft Picks Have Been Finalized

Washington will have eight selections, starting with No. 19 overall.
news

2021 Draft Breakdown: Prospects Washington Could Target In Round 2

Washington has one second-round pick (51st) this year. Here are 10 prospects the team could target.
news

Mock Draft Monday: Here's Who ESPN Has Washington Taking In The First Round

Each week, Washingtonfootball.com will highlight one mock draft from a notable draft expert and delve into who they have Washington selecting in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Ron Rivera, Martin Mayhew Dissect The Anatomy Of Draft Day Trades

Rivera and Mayhew explain the decision that has to be made when considering whether to trade up or move back in the draft.
news

Monte Coleman To Announce Some Of Washington's 2021 NFL Draft Picks

The former linebacker, who played 16 seasons for the burgundy and gold, will announce one of the team's picks on Day 2 of the draft April 30.
news

DMV Draft Prospects: Christian Darrisaw's Potential Used To Be Clay. He Sculpted It Into A Technical Masterpiece.

Darrisaw had plenty of natural gifts in high school. But with the right amount of hard work, he used them to become one of the best offensive tackles in college football.
news

2021 Draft Breakdown: Prospects Washington Could Target In Round 3

Washington has two third-round picks (74th and 82nd) this year. Here are 10 prospects the team could target.
Advertising