WFT Daily: Ereck Flowers Is Ready To Compete

Flowers was one of Washington's better offensive linemen in 2019, allowing just two sacks and quarterback hits that season, according to Pro Football Focus. Those improvements continued even further in Miami, where PFF gave him a career-high 73.8 pass-blocking grade. He also posted his second-best pass-blocking efficiency rating (97.5).

There hasn't been anything too complex to how Flowers has built his skillset as a guard over the past two seasons. It's involved staying in shape and working on technical aspects of his game like using his hands more efficiently.

"It's never ending," Flowers said. "You can have it one day and lose it tomorrow. So you gotta keep getting better and keep using what you got and try to learn new things. It's a whole slew of things. It's like a never-ending battle."