News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Eric Schaffer

Jul 13, 2010 at 08:35 AM
128796.jpg




Eric Schaffer

Vice President of Football Administration

8th NFL Season/8th Redskins

Eric Schaffer enters his eighth season with the Redskins and his fourth as vice president of football administration. He is responsible for overseeing all player contract negotiations as well as the strategic planning and management of the Redskins' salary cap.

Additionally, Schaffer conducts extensive research and analysis of NFL player contracts and statistics throughout the NFL. As the club liaison to the NFL Management Council, Schaffer ensures that the Redskins remain in compliance with all NFL personnel and salary cap rules.

In his seven seasons with the Redskins, Schaffer has also negotiated the contracts for Washington's draft picks.

In addition, Schaffer's duties have expanded to include work on the business side of the organization. He focuses on legal matters, including drafting sponsorships and licensing agreements, as well as workers compensation.

Schaffer originally joined the Redskins in 2003 as the team's salary cap manager. He was later elevated to director of football administration (2005-06).

Prior to joining the Redskins, Schaffer spent 11 years with International Management Group (IMG) in various roles. He started as an intern for IMG's founder, the late Mark McCormack, and moved on to their motorsports division where he sold corporate sponsorships and managed young race car drivers.

He eventually became the staff counsel for IMG Football, where he oversaw all legal issues related to 90 NFL clients and negotiated player contracts as an NFLPA registered agent.

Schaffer holds both a Bachelor's degree in history from the University of Michigan and a law degree from Case Western Reserve University where he completed his studies while working full time for IMG.

A native of Cleveland and a member of the Ohio Bar Association, Schaffer currently resides in Ashburn, Va., with his wife, Jaymie, and two sons, Cameron and Logan.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.
news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray. 
news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.
news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend. 
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.
news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials. 
news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.
news

With Focus On 'Little Things,' Daron Payne Experiences NFL For The First Time

The Washington Redskins' first round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft got a sample of the coaching he'll receive from Jim Tomsula during this past weekend's rookie minicamp.
Advertising