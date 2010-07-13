







Eric Schaffer

Vice President of Football Administration

8th NFL Season/8th Redskins

Eric Schaffer enters his eighth season with the Redskins and his fourth as vice president of football administration. He is responsible for overseeing all player contract negotiations as well as the strategic planning and management of the Redskins' salary cap.

Additionally, Schaffer conducts extensive research and analysis of NFL player contracts and statistics throughout the NFL. As the club liaison to the NFL Management Council, Schaffer ensures that the Redskins remain in compliance with all NFL personnel and salary cap rules.

In his seven seasons with the Redskins, Schaffer has also negotiated the contracts for Washington's draft picks.

In addition, Schaffer's duties have expanded to include work on the business side of the organization. He focuses on legal matters, including drafting sponsorships and licensing agreements, as well as workers compensation.

Schaffer originally joined the Redskins in 2003 as the team's salary cap manager. He was later elevated to director of football administration (2005-06).

Prior to joining the Redskins, Schaffer spent 11 years with International Management Group (IMG) in various roles. He started as an intern for IMG's founder, the late Mark McCormack, and moved on to their motorsports division where he sold corporate sponsorships and managed young race car drivers.

He eventually became the staff counsel for IMG Football, where he oversaw all legal issues related to 90 NFL clients and negotiated player contracts as an NFLPA registered agent.

Schaffer holds both a Bachelor's degree in history from the University of Michigan and a law degree from Case Western Reserve University where he completed his studies while working full time for IMG.