Erikka Resendiz named Washington Football Team's Fan of the Year, presented by Captain Morgan

For Erikka, Washington being her team meant going all in as a fan. She joined Washington's FAN committee. She set up a Twitter in order to connect with other fans as well as players. In 2020, she doggedly rallied behind Nick Sundberg in the Walter Payton Man of the Year social media challenge and he rewarded her with tickets.

"She puts in hours and hours after her job for the FAN Ambassador stuff and this team," Josh said.

While showing up in these ways is important to her, Erikka is also inspired by how Washington -- as a source of entertainment, as an organization with a cast of impressive characters -- has showed up for her.

"One of my personal inspirations is Coach Jennifer King," Erikka said. "I am just as excited to see her on Sunday as I am to see the players. She is forging the path for women in football, and that's what my household will stand for, too."

Washington's presence in this superfan's life took on unexpected significance in March 2020 when a then-pregnant Erikka learned she had suffered a miscarriage.

"I had a difficult time grieving, and it [her fandom] helped me to focus my energy into other areas of my life," Resendiz said. "I used this team to help me look forward to better days."

In May 2020, she found out she was pregnant again. In January 2021, her and Josh welcomed their daughter into the world. They named her "Kerrigan" in honor of Erikka's all-time favorite former Washington player, Ryan Kerrigan.

Now, Erikka is Washington's 2021 Fan of the Year, presented by Captain Morgan. As the team's selection, Erikka received a flurry of prizes, including tickets to the Super Bowl, access to exclusive NFL events, an engraved game ball, a Captain Morgan cooler, a custom-curated Spotify playlist called "Erikka's Era" and more. One gift that gives her a special jolt of excitement though? Tickets to the rest of this season's home games.