Evan Spencer Wants To Be Impact Special Teams Player

Drafted by the Redskins in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, Spencer wasn't the Buckeyes leading receiver -- nor was he the second, or third, or fourth... .

He was actually the ninth-leading receiver on the National Champions, hauling in 15 receptions for 149 yards and three touchdowns.

What never showed up in the stat sheet, though, were all the blocks he provided, the special teams plays he made and his leadership he provided behind the scenes.

Spencer hopes to play a similar role with the Redskins while continuing to heed the advice from players that have been in his shoes before.

"Every day I take away something new, and that's what I'm trying to do," he told reporters last week at rookie minicamp. "I'm trying to learn something every day and there's a lot to learn right now but I'm doing good, doing what I need to do in terms of learning the offense, learning the different techniques and things of that sort."

One of the many reasons Spencer – along with a majority of this year's draft class for the Redskins – was selected was because of what he's shown on special teams.

As the special teams unit looks to really gel in Year 2 under coordinator Ben Kotwica, Spencer said they've already had him doing a little bit of everything.

"I showed in college that I can do pretty much everything," he said. "And out here…I was doing kickoff coverage, doing some stuff on punt, I was just trying to get used to the techniques and stuff like that so it's been a good couple of days."

While his experience on special teams is something the Redskins will look to capitalize on from the get-go, Spencer did said there are some differences already just in NFL practices.

"It's a little bit different, obviously, because of the speed of the game and everything about the game is just a tad bit different," he said. "But at the end of the day it's all about competing so I've got to come out here and do my best every day."

On offense, Spencer will be competing with several well-established veterans and younger players hungry for more playing time.

As the depth chart eventually sorts itself out, Spencer believes one of his strongest assets is his ability to pick up schemes.

Next is his versatility.

"I'm comfortable in doing whatever position they put me in," he said. "If they put me out there I'm going to give 110 percent effort and I'm going to do whatever I can to make this team better. … I feel that I can play that position, inside and outside. My goal is just to learn as much as I can in order to be able to do both and then whenever my number's called my job is to go out there and make a play."

.

.