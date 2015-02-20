News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Exclusive Combine Q&A: Scot McCloughan

Feb 20, 2015 at 01:03 AM

Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan this week is participating in his first-ever NFL Combine with the Redskins. On Thursday, he spoke with Redskins.com TV's Larry Michael about his approach to the combine and draft from the Redskins' suite at Lucas Oil Stadium.

On attending the Combine:

"I'm very excited. Each combine brings on so many dimensions, a lot of young talent players who are passionate about the game. It's good to see the interview process, good to get the medical grades back and also see them out here on the field. I look forward to it each year because it's a new batch of guys."

On what he focuses on:

"Well, it's another step along the way. We still have some processes to go through. But in my personal opinion, the two most important things about being here is first the medical grades, especially with underclassmen who we have nothing on right now from schools. Then, the interview process – especially for the coaches. It's the first

time they get to talk to these guys face-to-face. The area scouts, myself and Scott Campbell, the personnel director, we've had to build on some of these guys who have their All-Star games. But for the coaches, it starts a portfolio you keep adding to and adding to. And out here at theses shirt and shorts stuff, it's important to verify what you see on tape – quickness, speed, athletic ability. But, you don't play games in a t-shirt and shorts so you take it for what it's worth."

On changes he's made since being hired:

"Well, I haven't changed a lot because the structure is kind of in place already for the format of who's coming here, what're his responsibilities are why they're here. What I'm trying to change is our kind of way that we're not looking for the height, weight or speed guys, we're looking for football players. We want guys who are consistent, guys who are passionate, very competitive, tough and smart. It's not always the best athletes that way, but I want them to realize, just because a guy can't run a 4.4 40-yard [dash], doesn't mean he can't play wide receiver or running back. All the sudden you have an offensive lineman who measures 6'2 1/2" when the league average is 6'4", I could care less about that. Let me know about a football player and we'll go from there because that's what's going to help me on Sundays."

On finding the intangibles in a player:

"Well again, that's the process we're going through right now from the interview standpoint. I like to interview guys 2-3-4 times and see if they're consistent – you know how they come across with their body language, the

Scot McCloughan's First Day on the Job

Take a look at some photos from Scot McCloughan's first day as general manager of the Washington Redskins.

No Title
1 / 18
No Title
2 / 18
No Title
3 / 18
No Title
4 / 18
No Title
5 / 18
No Title
6 / 18
No Title
7 / 18
No Title
8 / 18
No Title
9 / 18
No Title
10 / 18
No Title
11 / 18
No Title
12 / 18
No Title
13 / 18
No Title
14 / 18
No Title
15 / 18
No Title
16 / 18
No Title
17 / 18
No Title
18 / 18
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

way they answer the question, the passion they have for certain questions I ask. But, it's also for the coaches to be involved, and there's a tape interview every team gets about every player here. But again, it starts the process. It's a long one, but the more we can know about a guy – his personality and how he's wired inside (his heart, his mind, about the game..) – the better chance we have to hot on our picks."

On Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan:

"From the standpoint of a football player, that's what we're looking for. I really liked him coming out of college, coming out of Purdue. Just know I got a consistent guy that know every day, he'll give his best. There're certain levels of talent. He's definitely extreme talent , but guys like him even if they have lesser talent but are consistent like him, you can win with those guys."

On returning to Redskins Park after the Combine:

"Well, we'll get back right away ... and schedule for the Pro Days coming up. All schools have the pro days for workouts. I'll nail down the ones I need to go to and see again and possibly the players I can meet again face-to-face. Then, the area scouts will cover their areas and we'll make sure we get to the workouts to the players we really like a whole lot, who are not here. Because, we need to see them in person. Then, we get a list of the 30 guys we can bring in. Again, that's for the coaches and the scouts to talk to but also for small medical stuff if need be. It goes by fast. It seems like a ways away but it goes by fast. I love this time of year."

On defining the draft:

"The thing is, I've always been around the way I like it, when it comes Draft Day, there's not chaos. Your board's set, you feel comfortable with it, you sit down. There might be times where there're trades when you get a little bit anxious but we'll be ready for that stuff. But, it's closure, closure to a long process. I'm very excited to add players to this team, draftable guys, college free agents that are going to come in and make this team stronger and stronger."

RELATED LINKS:
-- Bruce Allen On Scot McCloughan: 'He's Detail Conscious'
-- Jay Gruden 'Going To Evaluate Each Position Equally'

.

.

.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.
news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray. 
news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.
news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend. 
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.
news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials. 
news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.
news

With Focus On 'Little Things,' Daron Payne Experiences NFL For The First Time

The Washington Redskins' first round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft got a sample of the coaching he'll receive from Jim Tomsula during this past weekend's rookie minicamp.
Advertising