Exclusive Combine Q&A: Scot McCloughan

way they answer the question, the passion they have for certain questions I ask. But, it's also for the coaches to be involved, and there's a tape interview every team gets about every player here. But again, it starts the process. It's a long one, but the more we can know about a guy – his personality and how he's wired inside (his heart, his mind, about the game..) – the better chance we have to hot on our picks."

On Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan:

"From the standpoint of a football player, that's what we're looking for. I really liked him coming out of college, coming out of Purdue. Just know I got a consistent guy that know every day, he'll give his best. There're certain levels of talent. He's definitely extreme talent , but guys like him even if they have lesser talent but are consistent like him, you can win with those guys."

On returning to Redskins Park after the Combine:

"Well, we'll get back right away ... and schedule for the Pro Days coming up. All schools have the pro days for workouts. I'll nail down the ones I need to go to and see again and possibly the players I can meet again face-to-face. Then, the area scouts will cover their areas and we'll make sure we get to the workouts to the players we really like a whole lot, who are not here. Because, we need to see them in person. Then, we get a list of the 30 guys we can bring in. Again, that's for the coaches and the scouts to talk to but also for small medical stuff if need be. It goes by fast. It seems like a ways away but it goes by fast. I love this time of year."

On defining the draft:

"The thing is, I've always been around the way I like it, when it comes Draft Day, there's not chaos. Your board's set, you feel comfortable with it, you sit down. There might be times where there're trades when you get a little bit anxious but we'll be ready for that stuff. But, it's closure, closure to a long process. I'm very excited to add players to this team, draftable guys, college free agents that are going to come in and make this team stronger and stronger."

