Extending Ioannidis Reflects Redskins' Continued Investment In The Trenches

Ioannidis also made sure to thank head coach Jay Gruden, who took a chance on the New Jersey native three years ago, as well as defensive coordinator Greg Manusky for his continued assistance, even when Manusky served as the outside linebackers coach during Ioannidis' rookie campaign.

As for Allen, Ioannidis said he's grateful to have an ambitious, supportive teammate and a "great friend" who has raised the bar for the defensive line since being drafted in 2017.

"The room is honestly just pretty selfless, and everyone is out there trying to push each other towards greatness and towards success," Ioannidis said. "Jon is kind of at the forefront of that, just leading the room, so it's been really good having a room like that."

Ioannidis, Allen and many of their teammates returned to Redskins Park on Monday for the start of the offseason training program, which will continue until the middle of May. Ioannidis said he'll be mainly spend this time getting faster and stronger. When the season comes, he wants to be in the best possible shape to build on his recent success.

"Any way I can help -- get after the passer, stop the run, improve that defense -- I'm more than happy to do it," said Ioannidis. whose personal goals fall in line with a singular aspiration for the Redskins' defense.