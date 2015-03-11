Family Means Everything To Stephen Paea

*For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page. *

While football has been a passion of new Redskins defensive lineman Stephen Paea's for quite some time now, family has, and always will be, the most important thing in his life.

Growing up in Tsonga and then various places throughout the United States, Paea was one of five children in his family.

"I got three brothers and one sister and I have my mom and grandma and I provide for all of them," Paea told Larry Michael, Voice of the Redskins, on "Redskins Nation." "And I got my wife and four kids. I have triplets so I have my hands full at home."

When Paea first found out he'd be having three kids at once, he was admittedly shocked.

Gonna miss these 4 for the next 4 days pic.twitter.com/u1V06YbbFX — Stephen Paea (@PAEA92) January 22, 2014

"Susannah [his wife] texted me and said we needed to talk, and in my mind I thought I was in trouble," Paea told ChicagoBears.com. "I didn't know what to expect when I got home, and she told me that we're not having twins, we're having triplets. At the same time, I'm holding a bandage dropped it down, and I gave her the look. 'Wait, what did you say?'"

Whenever he needed to get away for a few hours in Chicago, Paea would go see Mike Clark in the weight room.

Now when he needs to get away in Washington, he'll go see Mike Clark.

Clark, of course, was recently hired as the Redskins' head strength and conditioning coach.

"Going to work is time to go out, get a break and actually I enjoy going to work," he said. "There's a lot of time and you guys have Mike Clark here, and [he's] actually sick of me walking into the weight room every day in the offseason, because I just need to get a break from family. But, there's no better way to do it but get better in the weight room, but family is the No. 1 thing in my mind. There is no better way but to provide for them."

