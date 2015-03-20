Fan Finds Scot McCloughan Baseball Card

He earned a scholarship to play for the Shockers where he participated in two College World Series, playing third base and designated hitter. He caught the eye of baseball scouts as far back as high school, however.

The Mets selected him in the 10th round of the 1989 Amateur Draft but he opted for college. Three years later, the Toronto Blue Jays drafted him in the same round in June, 1992, and assigned him to Class-A St. Catharines in Ontario.

Hence, the photo above.

He jumped around a few minor league levels within the organization before leaving to scout in 1994, his best baseball season statistically. He hit .296 with a .428 slugging percentage, adding three home runs and four triples in 63 games, splitting time between the Hagerstown Suns and Dunedin Blue Jays.

I'm sure he'll be pulling for his Shockers as they take on Indiana today.

.

.