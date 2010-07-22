Fan Mailbag: Competition On Kick Returns?

](http://twitter.com/RedskinsDotCom).*

Question: Hey there, I look at football the way I look at real estate: location location location. Field position is key. Who will be returning punts and kickoffs this year? I thought Rock Cartwright was solid at kickoffs, though he never had the breakout speed you need to score. DeAngelo Hall should be returning punts, something he has shown he can do.

-- Jeff K.

Gary: It's still up in the air at the moment. On kickoffs, my top candidate would be wide receiver Devin Thomas, who assumed the role late last season before he was sidelined with an ankle injury. Thomas posted a 22.9-yard average on 20 kick returns last year; he had a 29.1-yard kick return average in his last year at Michigan State. On punt returns, there are several candidates, chief among them cornerback Phillip Buchanon. He has returned three punts for touchdowns during his 8-year career. Hall and Santana Moss could be in the mix, but probably not on a permaent basis. Seventh-round draft pick Terrence Austin, who finished his career at UCLA as the Bruins' all-time leader in kickoff and punt returns, should get a close look in training camp. Also, keep an eye on 5-foot-7 rookie speedster Brandon Banks, who had four kickoff returns for touchdowns as a senior at Kansas State last year.

Question: Have the Redskins established their starting cornerbacks yet, and if they have, who are they? Carlos Rogers and DeAngelo Hall are the early favorites, but what about Justin Tryon? Will he play, and does he have a chance to start?

-- Gary L.

Gary: It's a safe bet that Rogers and Hall are the starters heading into preseason and look for Phillip Buchanon to step in as the third cornerback. Tryon could push Buchanon, though. Tryon may be height-challenged at 5-9, but he emerged as a solid cover corner last year. Maryland's Kevin Barnes is entering his second NFL season and he could push both Buchanon and Tryon for playing time as well. Barnes was the Redskins' third-round pick in the 2009 NFL Draft.

Question: I would really like to know the coaching staff's perspective about Albert Haynesworth and his prospects. I believe the guy is a potential locker room cancer and is not nearly the defensive stud he thinks he is. If we can't find anyone interested in a trade, might they just release him?

-- Tom V.