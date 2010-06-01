Fan Mailbag: What Are Redskins' Plans At Kicker?





Wondering about a player's status? Trying to recall a past game? Want some insight on the Redskins? Redskins.com's Gary Fitzgerald opens up the mailbag on Tuesday and answers fan questions.

Got a question? Email * webmaster@redskins.com.*

Question: How come the team is so confident in two kickers--Graham Gano and Justin Medlock--that are so inexperienced? Is there any possibility that the team signs a veteran All-Pro caliber kicker, such as Shayne Graham?

-- Jason A.

Gary: Good question. I have to admit I'm a little surprised that team officials did not pursue veteran free agents Jay Feely, Mike Nugent and Neil Rackers this offseason. (Feely landed in Arizona, Nugent signed with Cincinnati and Rackers joined Houston.) Graham remains available in free agency, although he is rumored to be close to signing with Baltimore. Even though Graham had two missed field goals in the playoffs last year for the Bengals, he has made 85.2 percent of his field goal attempts and earned a 2005 Pro Bowl berth.

Head coach Mike Shanahan said he expects to go into training camp with first-year kickers Gano and Medlock competing for the job. Gano connected on all four field goal attempts and 6-of-7 PATs in a late-season stint with the Redskins last year. Medlock has never kicked in an NFL game. If Gano and Medlock both struggle in preseason, don't be surprised if Shanahan considers other options. For years in Denver, Shanahan relied on Jason Elam, a three-time Pro Bowler, so he knows the value of a reliable kicker.

Question: Hey Gary, do you think Anderson Russell will make the team? If so, could you see him playing any this season? He's a four-year starter at Ohio State and has good size and experience.

-- Lamar H.