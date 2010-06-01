News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Fan Mailbag: What Are Redskins' Plans At Kicker?

Jun 01, 2010 at 05:50 PM
121640.jpg


Wondering about a player's status? Trying to recall a past game? Want some insight on the Redskins? Redskins.com's Gary Fitzgerald opens up the mailbag on Tuesday and answers fan questions.

Got a question? Email *webmaster@redskins.com.*

Question: How come the team is so confident in two kickers--Graham Gano and Justin Medlock--that are so inexperienced? Is there any possibility that the team signs a veteran All-Pro caliber kicker, such as Shayne Graham?

-- Jason A.

Gary: Good question. I have to admit I'm a little surprised that team officials did not pursue veteran free agents Jay Feely, Mike Nugent and Neil Rackers this offseason. (Feely landed in Arizona, Nugent signed with Cincinnati and Rackers joined Houston.) Graham remains available in free agency, although he is rumored to be close to signing with Baltimore. Even though Graham had two missed field goals in the playoffs last year for the Bengals, he has made 85.2 percent of his field goal attempts and earned a 2005 Pro Bowl berth.

Head coach Mike Shanahan said he expects to go into training camp with first-year kickers Gano and Medlock competing for the job. Gano connected on all four field goal attempts and 6-of-7 PATs in a late-season stint with the Redskins last year. Medlock has never kicked in an NFL game. If Gano and Medlock both struggle in preseason, don't be surprised if Shanahan considers other options. For years in Denver, Shanahan relied on Jason Elam, a three-time Pro Bowler, so he knows the value of a reliable kicker.

Question: Hey Gary, do you think Anderson Russell will make the team? If so, could you see him playing any this season? He's a four-year starter at Ohio State and has good size and experience.

-- Lamar H.

Gary: Russell, like all of the rookies, is in learning mode. At 6-0 and 205 pounds, he can play either free or strong safety--versatility is something that defensive coordinator Jim Haslett values. Once Russell gets up to speed, especially on special teams, he could compete to be a fourth or fifth safety or maybe earn a practice squad spot. Russell was regarded as a team leader at Ohio State, an attribute also in his favor. He went undrafted after posting 194 career tackles, three sacks, six interceptions and four forced fumbles for the Buckeyes.

121636.jpg



Question: We have added a load of D-linemen this offseason--linebackers, too. How many of each do you expect us to carry with the hybrid 3-4/4-3 defense that we'll be using?

-- Brian J.

Gary: It depends on the versatility of the collection of defensive linemen and the linebackers. Andre Carter, Brian Orakpo, Lorenzo Alexander and Chris Wilson have now played both positions, so they can alternate depending on the alignment coaches want to deploy. Most 3-4 teams carry five or six defensive lineman and nine linebackers, and I would expect the Redskins to follow suit.

Question: Hi Gary, love the question/answer articles you produce. When is the Sean Taylor trial starting? I have been eagerly anticipating the trial, but not only has it been postponed on a couple of occasions, now I can't find any information at all.

-- Dave A.

Gary: Like you, I have read that the Taylor trial has been postponed numerous times. Sorry I can't be more specific. Here at Redskins.com, we choose to focus on Taylor's legacy as a football player and a father. We won't be covering the trial.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.
news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray. 
news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.
news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend. 
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.
news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials. 
news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.
news

With Focus On 'Little Things,' Daron Payne Experiences NFL For The First Time

The Washington Redskins' first round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft got a sample of the coaching he'll receive from Jim Tomsula during this past weekend's rookie minicamp.
Advertising