Fan Mailbag: Who Emerges At Wide Receiver Now?







Question: Why did the Redskins release Marko Mitchell?

-- Will F.

Gary: Whenever there's coaching and administration change on an NFL team, some players rise and some players fall. Mitchell was not able to impress Redskins coaches in the April mini-camp and the team subsequently added veterans Joey Galloway, Bobby Wade and Roydell Williams to round out the wide receiver corps. Mitchell did not excel on special teams, another factor in his release.

Question: Gary, what's your take on the new quarterback we signed, Daryll Clark?

-- Zack H.

Gary: First this needs to be cleared up: The Redskins have not signed Clark, contrary to media reports. Clark, the former Penn State quarterback, has been invited to the team's May 7-9 mini-camp on a tryout basis. If he impresses, he may be offered a rookie contract after mini-camp. Scouts say that Clark may need a lot of work on his mechanics, including his delivery, so if he makes an NFL roster he would certainly be a work in progress. He was elusive as a quarterback, so he could get a look at running back. Wildcat, maybe?

Question: Gary, I'm not complaining, but Selvish Capers was the ninth-ranked offensive tackle in the draft, according to Scouts Inc. How did he end up still being available in the seventh round for the Redskins? Lack of need by other teams, something wrong with Capers or just great luck by the Redskins?

-- Bill S.