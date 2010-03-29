News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Fan Mailbag: Who Returns Kicks Next Season?

Mar 29, 2010 at 08:10 AM
Wondering about a player's status? Trying to recall a past game? Want some insight on the Redskins? Redskins.com's Gary Fitzgerald opens up the mailbag on Tuesday and answers fan questions.

Question: Who is most likely to return kicks next year? Does Devin Thomas have a chance?

-- Ameed K.

Gary: With the release of Rock Cartwright and Antwaan Randle El on March 4, there is turnover in the Redskins' kick return game this offseason. On kickoffs, the Redskins will likely give Thomas a chance--he showed some flash on kickoff returns last year--he averaged 22.0 yards per return. Speedster Anthony Alridge could contend for the job as well. On punt returns, Santana Moss and DeAngelo Hall had part-time roles last year. Thomas campaigned for an expanded role on punt returns toward the end of last season. Outside of the organization, free agency is winding down and the Redskins may have to look to the draft to find a return specialist. Clemson's C.J. Spiller and Jacoby Ford, Cincinnati's Mardy Gilyard, LSU's Trindon Holliday and Mississippi's Dexter McCluster are some of the return specialists to keep an eye on.

Question: Will Santana Moss be in a Redskins uniform next season? He is my favorite player and one of the offense's most dangerous weapons. I don't think the offense uses him enough. Please tell me he will be back next season.

-- Gary H.

Gary: It appears Moss will be back for a sixth season in Washington. He led the offense in receptions last year, posting 70 catches for 902 yards and three touchdowns. It would be hard to replace that kind of productivity in one offseason. Long term, Moss's future bears watching. Mike Shanahan's offenses do not typically rely on smaller receivers like Moss. Plus, he turns 31 on June 1 and coaches could start to look toward third-year receivers Devin Thomas and Malcolm Kelly. It would not surprise me if the Redskins selected a wide receiver in the mid-rounds of the draft.

Question: Last season, Mike Williams's return to football was one of the intriguing stories. I see that the Redskins have re-signed him. How has he managed his weight and conditioning so far this offseason?

-- Mike B.

Gary: Williams is trying to write a new story this offseason. Re-signed by the Redskins in early March, he hopes to play "dominant football" in 2010. In an interview with Redskins blogger Matt Terl, Williams said that he has implemented lifestyle changes to help him keep weight off and stay in top shape. He is participating in the Redskins' off-season workouts with a focus on increasing flexibility and building muscle. He is even trying pilates and yoga. Williams declined to say what his weight was as of mid-March, but that does not appear to be an issue anymore.

Question: I hear defensive coordinator Jim Haslett say that his defense will create more turnovers. Exactly how is that done? Is it through teaching individuals new techniques, like Jason Taylor's "I cause fumbles because I lead with my hands instead of my head," or is it through scheme, like an increase in blitzes?

-- Butch F.

Gary: A combination of both. In interviews with Haslett and defensive backs coach Bob Slowik, it's evident that they believe getting more pressure on the quarterback is paramount in terms of forcing turnovers. If the quarterback is under pressure, then blitzers have a chance to knock the ball from his hands or force him into a poor throw. The Redskins have been among the NFL's worst at forcing turnovers in recent years--last season they were last in the league with just 17. This offseason, the new coaching staff will implement a new approach and some new drills to help defenders force more fumbles and get in position for more interceptions.

Question: I am a huge Colt Brennan fan. Does the signing of Rex Grossman mean Colt is not going to be given a chance to compete now?

-- Pete P.

Gary: Brennan is going to be given a chance to impress the new coaching staff in mini-camps and OTAs this spring. What Mike Shanahan said about Brennan last month still stands: "[Brennan] will be an evaluation process. Obviously we'll have to go through a couple of mini-camps, see where people fit the system, and we're going to play the best players." And really, Grossman is in the same situation. Sure, he has NFL credentials and he helped lead the Chicago Bears to the Super Bowl in 2006, but he has seen limited action the last two seasons.

Question: Gary, since free agency started I've noticed some mock drafts have switched our first-round pick from a quarterback or offensive lineman to a defensive tackle. Some have the Redskins taking Gerald McCoy. We've been decent on defense--why spend our pick on a DT?

-- Erik E.

Gary: Given the Redskins' needs on offense and the current personnel on defense, I agree that it would be questionable to draft a defensive tackle at No. 4. My advice to you is, stop giving credence to online mock drafts. Most of them are just guesswork and have no inside knowledge beyond a team's obvious needs.

