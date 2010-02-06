Fan Mailbag: Who Returns On the Offensive Line?







Gary: Lots of questions about Haynesworth and how he would fit in a 3-4 base defense, should the Redskins decide to go in that direction. Make no mistake, Haynesworth, at 6-6 and 350 pounds, could play either nose tackle or defensive end in a 3-4. If he plays nose tackle, then he would be required to engage interior offensive linemen, allowing linebackers to make more plays. Given his ability to rush the passer, it would make sense for him to play end because he could use his power against offensive tackles. No matter where he lines up, Haynesworth is going to face double teams. And no matter where he lines up, coaches are going to put him in a position to make plays and have an impact on the game.

Question: If talk about switching to a 3-4 defense is really a possibility, what are the chances of the Redskins selecting Ronaldo McClain to pair with London Fletcher?

-- Aaron C.

Gary: At 6-4 and 258 pounds, Alabama's McClain would be a good fit at inside linebacker in a 3-4. Last season, he posted career highs with 105 tackles, 14.5 tackles for a loss, four sacks and two interceptions. He is regarded as the top inside linebacker available in the draft--but he may not be worthy of No. 4, where the Redskins pick. If they target McClain, they would have to either trade down or hope he falls to the second round, always a possibility with linebackers. Incidentally, McClain won the Butkus Award this year--the award is given to college football's top linebacker.

Question: Gary, you stated [in the Fan Mailbag last week] that you don't think the Redskins ever ran a 3-4 as a base defense. That, sir, is incorrect. Under Marvin Lewis [in 2002], the Redskins ran a 3-4 with LaVar Arrington posting a career-best 11 sacks.

-- Chad B.

Gary: In 2002, the Redskins employed a 4-3 with Bruce Smith, Renaldo Wynn, Daryl Gardener and Dan Wilkinson on the line and Jessie Armstead, Jeremiah Trotter and Arrington at linebacker. (When Trotter was injured late in the year, the late Kevin Mitchell stepped in.) Sure, the Redskins have had packages in which they have used a 3-4 in recent years, particularly with the creative Gregg Williams as coordinator, but not as their base defense.

Question: Hey, will Fred Davis get more playing time next year even if Chris Cooley comes back? That would be one great tight end duo!

-- Ed P.