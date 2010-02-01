Fan Mailbag: Will the Defense Switch To a 3-4?







Question: Why is it that every time someone writes you a question on Colt Brennan, you write, 'Here's another obligatory question on Colt Brennan'? You cut down Colt's play in preseason when he marched downfield nearly every time. His first year's preseason play was outstanding--he played better than Jason Campbell ever did in preseason. What do you have against Colt Brennan? You don't think he has the talent to win more than four games and average just two touchdowns per game? Come on!

-- Marc M.

Gary: Well, my response is primarily directed at the volume of Colt Brennan questions that come in to the Fan Mailbag. Last season, I received more Brennan questions than anyone else on the roster, and he was on injured reserve. Come on! As for my thoughts on Brennan, I have maintained he is a work in progress as an NFL quarterback. I think he would say the same thing at this point of his career. Brennan has had some positive and negative plays in preseason, his only NFL action to this point. Last year, Brennan struggled a bit, completing 23-of-43 passes for 249 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. In 2008, he was impressive, completing 36-of-53 passes for 411 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. The previous coaching staff tweaked his mechanics the last two years, which may have set back his development but could help him long-term. We'll see what the new coaches think of Brennan in the months ahead.

Question: If the Redskins do not keep Jason Campbell, would the Redskins bring back Sage Rosenfels? He has experience with Kyle Shanahan's offense [in Houston] and performed well when Matt Schaub was hurt.

-- Darryl P.

Gary: First let me say that I tend to avoid questions about players under contract with other teams, but I'll answer this because I find it intriguing. It's my understanding that Rosenfels is under contract with the Minnesota Vikings next season, so to acquire Rosenfels, the Redskins would have to trade for him. It's true that new coaches like to bring in players they're familiar with, and Rosenfels played well for Kyle Shanahan in Houston. I doubt the Vikings would part with Rosenfels, given the uncertainty at quarterback with Brett Favre. At the very least, this is something to keep an eye on as the offseason unfolds. Rosenfels, of course, was a Redskins fourth-round draft pick in 2001.

Question: Hey Gary, if the Redskins don't bring back Jason Campbell, do you think it's a possibility to name Todd Collins as the starting quarterback?

-- Nick M.