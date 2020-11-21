Fantasy Spotlight: Alex Smith Is Primed For Another Big Game 

Start: QB Alex Smith

Quarterback Alex Smith has been Washington's starting quarterback for nearly two weeks, and so far that has meant good things for the offense.

In the past two games, Smith has completed 71% of his passes for 715 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. He recorded career-highs in attempts (55), completions (38) and yards (390) as well as had back-to-back 300-plus yard games for the firs time in his career. As a result, Washington has performed well above its yearly average with 402 yards against the New York Giants and 464 against the Detroit Lions.

"He does it exactly how we ask him to do it, and then he does it with decisiveness," quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese said of Smith. "Everything's thought out. Every look is thought out. When I'm going to this guy and why. When it happens on game day, it's natural, it's quick, it's decisive, and it goes to where we said it was supposed to go. You love that as a coach. The things that you talk about during the week happen on game day—that's a huge positive. It makes you want to give more and more."