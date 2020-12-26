Fantasy Spotlight: Let Logan Thomas Lead You To Championship Glory

It is championship week for many fantasy football leagues, and those lucky enough to survive the playoffs are searching for the lineup that will give them bragging rights until next season. Here's why you need to pick up and start Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas against the Panthers. (NOTE: All rankings are based on ESPN Standard scoring, which includes one point per reception.)

(All fantasy football analysis is based on the opinions of staff writer Zach Selby and editor Kyle Stackpole.)

Start: TE Logan Thomas

Head coach Ron Rivera has mentioned throughout the season that tight ends coach Pete Hoener vouched for Thomas in the offseason. Hoener, who has coached multiple Pro Bowl tight ends over the course of his career, circled Thomas' name and told Rivera that the former Virginia Hokies quarterback was on the cusp of being a productive player.

Thomas has always shown flashes of his ability, but he has consistently displayed the talent Hoener saw in him over the past four weeks. He has put up at least 10 fantasy points in eight of 14 games this season, including four straight in the past month, and set career-highs against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks. He has caught 32 receptions on 36 targets for 262 yards and two touchdowns.