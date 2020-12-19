Fantasy Spotlight: Pick Up And Start Kicker Dustin Hopkins

With many leagues in the semifinals of fantasy football playoffs, here's why you need to pick up and start Washington Football Team kicker Dustin Hopkins against the Seattle Seahawks. (NOTE: All rankings are based on ESPN Standard scoring, which includes one point per reception.)

(All fantasy football analysis is based on the opinions of staff writer Zach Selby and editor Kyle Stackpole.)

Start: K Dustin Hopkins

Hopkins deserved to be on the fantasy football waiver wire the first half of the 2020 season. He was only averaging about 1.7 field goal attempts per game, and he missed four of them to go along with a missed extra point. Those misfires led to Hopkins ranking 29th among kickers with 5.4 fantasy points per game.

But since Washington's bye week, Hopkins has been one of the most consistent and productive fantasy kickers in the NFL. He's put up at least nine points the past six games and had a season-high 14 points with three 40-plus-yard field goals and two extra points against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 7. Since Week 9, only Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders has scored more than Hopkins' 68.0 fantasy points.