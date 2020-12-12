Fantasy Spotlight: Why Terry McLaurin Is A Must Start Vs. 49ers

Outside of three games -- Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles, Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams and Monday night against the Steelers -- he has finished with at least 10 fantasy points in every matchup. He averages 15.6 fantasy points per game in PPR leagues, which ranks 13th among his fellow receivers. Despite routinely being pitted against each team's best defensive backs, he still averages 81.4 yards per game, which ranks 10th in the NFL.

The only knock on McLaurin's fantasy value is his scoring production. He only has three touchdowns on the year, which is far behind some of the other top tier receivers. And yet, McLaurin averages more fantasy points than touchdown targets like Mike Evans, JuJu Smith-Schuster and A.J. Brown, and that is because McLaurin has more receptions than Brown (44) and Evans (48). He also has more yards than Smith-Schuster (600).

McLaurin has 108 targets this year, which ranks ninth among all pass-catchers, and has a catch rate of 65.7%. He has been a reliable option for all three Washington quarterbacks who have been in the starting lineup, and Rivera believes that is largely because of his daily preparation.