Fastest Tight End To 200 Receptions, Jordan Reed Has Big Day Vs. Browns

In fact, his three-game touchdown drought to start the year was his longest since Weeks 11-13 of the 2015 season, right before he exploded during the final month of the season.

Then on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns in Washington's 31-20 victory, there was simply no answer for Reed, particularly early in the game as he collected a pair of touchdown catches in the first quarter.

The fourth-year Florida product would finish the game with nine receptions for 73 yards and two touchdowns.

"I think it was the defense and what they called on," Reed said after the game. "I feel like they didn't double team me on that first [touchdown] I caught and that allowed me to go one-on-one with the safety. They like that matchup and Kirk [Cousins] gave me a chance."

Indeed, Reed's first touchdown of the day came on the very first drive of the afternoon, as Washington marched down the field into a 2nd-and-goal situation from the eight-yard line, where Cousins would throw a dart to Reed perfectly placed between two defenders.

But Reed wasn't done there, especially in the red zone, as Cousins went back to him on the offense's second drive of the game, this time finding him for a nine-yard touchdown after the quarterback extended the play by scrambling out of the pocket.

Even though the Browns dropped eight into coverage, Cousins gave himself enough time to find Reed in the back of the end zone.