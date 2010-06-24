Father-Son Bond Grows Stronger For Shanahans





For Kyle Shanahan, there was never any doubt.

He knew that when his father returned to coaching, he would join him.

Even if that meant leaving a good situation.

True to his word, Kyle Shanahan agreed to become offensive coordinator of the Redskins on the same day -- Jan. 6, 2010 -- that Mike Shanahan signed on to become head coach of the Redskins.

This is what he wanted.

This is what they both wanted.

It makes for a special Father's Day on Sunday.

"I've thought about it my whole life," Kyle Shanahan said.

"To have this opportunity is something that I was really looking forward to," Mike Shanahan said.

Kyle, 30, grew up watching his father coach the Denver Broncos to 146 wins in 14 years, including a pair of Super Bowl championships in 1997-98. He has spent countless hours with him at training camp and on the sidelines of NFL games.

Still, Kyle's decision to join his father in Washington didn't come easy.

As offensive coordinator in Houston the last two years, Kyle guided the Texans to the NFL's top-ranked passing offense. He coached quarterback Matt Schaub and wide receiver Andre Johnson, who both earned Pro Bowl nods in 2009.

"I was starting to really enjoy Houston," Kyle said. "They have some really good players out there, and we were having some success offensively. It was hard for me to leave, but when he was let go from Denver [after the 2008 season], I made a decision then that when he comes back, I would work with him.

"I'm only going to have so much time to work with my dad. Even though it might not be perfect for me, regardless of the situation, I'm going to go with him."