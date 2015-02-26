News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

FedExField To Host Argentina-El Salvador, 3/28

Feb 26, 2015 at 06:22 AM
FedExField, home of the Washington Redskins, will host an international soccer match between 2014 World Cup finalist Argentina and local favorite El Salvador on Saturday, March 28. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.

The match falls on a "FIFA date" during which club teams must release players to their respective national teams. As a result, Argentina's full squad is expected to appear in the match, including stars Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Carlos Tevez (Juventus) and Javier Mascherano (FC Barcelona).

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Saturday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available for purchase in-person at the Redskins Ticket Office, located outside Gate A at FedExField, or via Ticketmaster by calling 202-397-7328 or visiting www.ticketmaster.com.

Argentina visits FedExField after finishing in second place at the 2014 FIFA World Cup this summer in Brazil. The team is currently preparing for this summer's Copa America, the South American championship, which will take place in Chile in June.

El Salvador, currently preparing for this summer's CONCACAF Gold Cup, is led by U.S.-based players Rafael Burgos (Minnesota United) and Richard Menjivar (San Antonio Scorpions).

