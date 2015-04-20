First Day Back: 'Everyone Is Buying In'

"The key word that I took away is hard work and team camaraderie and that's what we got to build in order to be successful," Robinson said. "We got to build team camaraderie, build the strength, build the toughness, build that endurance, build everything that we need to be able to do our parts on the field."

Robinson said the strong turnout to Monday's first day of voluntary workouts is an indicator that "everybody is committed."

"That's the first thing you take away is that everybody's committed to fixing this issue that we had last year and the year before of not winning enough games," he said. "I want to be a part of the solution and help win some games, so I'm sure they wanted to, as well.

"So that's why everybody showed up here today," he continued, "to see what Coach Gruden had to say, meet the new coaches, meet the new strength and conditioning staff, see what the expectations will be and then build upon that as the offseason goes on and as we continue to move into different phases – as we continue to move into OTAs and closer to training camp – we'll continue to build upon that and get better and grow closer."

Griffin III, who in February was named the team's starting quarterback heading into the offseason, said he made sure to set the tone at the end of Monday's workout – that "we understand what happened last year and how we underachieved and it was unacceptable."

"I brought them up at the end and told them just that and that it all starts with me. I promised them that I'd be better and that I need the same coming out of them, and that's what this offseason program is all about," Griffin III said. "It's for us to come together and bond. We lift. We meet a little bit, but it's really for us to get to know each other and to know that I got your back no matter what. That's what we're building."

