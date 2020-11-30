First Ladies Military Appreciation Tour Inspiration Across the Globe

During my last deployed tour, I got to see the First Ladies, again, and meet the whole group. They are all so sweet and fun to be around. A small group of us gave them a tour and they had the opportunity to perform for deployed members at a location that would not have normally had the opportunity. After the performance, they stayed around for a small meet and greet which everyone deeply appreciated. I will truly miss the excitement of waiting for their arrival, performances (unless I get to see them again), professionalism, and sweet personalities. They really lift the spirits and bring a piece of home while we serve overseas. Not only do we get the joy to have them around, the cheerleaders that have military connections, or no connections get to give back to the military as a "Thank You".