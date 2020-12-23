First Ladies Share 2020 Holiday Celebrations

Wow! A year ago if you asked me what I would be doing today I would have said just getting back from tour and getting ready to celebrate the Holidays. Our annual Armed Forces Tour's around the Holidays really gets me in the Holiday spirit. Christmas is one of my favorite holidays! Normally I spend Christmas Eve with my Mom's side of the family, and Christmas day with my Dad's side. This year I have been quarantining so that I can safely spend the holiday with my immediate family. I look forward to all of the extended family facetime calls on Christmas day. What I am excited about is cooking Christmas dinner this year with my Mom! To tune into the process and joy follow me on instagram: @1stlady_Javai!