First Lady Ginger Talks Salute to Service

With the holidays approaching and the quality time and relaxation it brings to many, we are still anxious to know where we will be heading next as this is a common season of transition amongst military families. We have called southern Maryland home for the past two years, but just as we are getting settled into life here, it is time to discuss our next set of orders. Something we anticipate over a long period of time. This decision could relocate us across the country or overseas and it is impossible to predict the outcome. It is essential to keep an open mind when receiving new orders. A move for us, means a move for a better America. This will be our 3rd set of orders, and the relocation process is always an emotional rollercoaster. It is exciting to fantasize about the new adventure that awaits, but saying goodbye to our temporary home, and friends, that have become like family, never gets any easier. However, along our short journey from Jacksonville, FL to Patuxent River, MD we have met some inspiring people and created long lasting friendships. Relocating has forced me out of my comfort zone and yet, it has given me endless opportunities, and the First Ladies of Football.