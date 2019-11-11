First Lady Jaclyn Loves Salute to Service Month

My stepfather, "Jack," served in the United States Navy as a JAG (Judge Advocate General's Corp) for twenty-two years. He served overseas in many countries such as Greece, Italy, Germany, Spain, France, England, Denmark, Norway, Philippines, Guam and Mexico, and went on to retire as a Commander. Jack served as both a prosecutor and defense council. He was an international law specialist and even worked on a treaty or Status Forces Agreement with Greece. Jack also served as a Chief of Legal Assistance for the Department of the Navy. One of his biggest cases was an investigation of a major collision of two naval ships at sea. Every First Ladies' Military Appreciation Tour I have been on I have represented the Navy during our military tribute dance. It brings me so much happiness to be able to have that connection with my stepdad and honor those who have and those who currently serve. I have visited many naval ships and seen living quarters similar to what Jack experienced. That is an honor that not many can say that they have had and I am ever grateful to the First Ladies of Football for the endless opportunities it gives me. I am also very proud to be the daughter of one of our nation's heroes.