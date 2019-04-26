First-Rounder Montez Sweat Is A 'Perfect Fit' For The Redskins' Defense

A series of doubts swept over Montez Sweat as the first round of the NFL Draft entered its later stages. Twenty-five picks had passed, and still Sweat had not heard his name called.

The Washington Redskins were one of many culprits for Sweat's fall. The organization was interested in taking the Mississippi State edge player at No. 15 -- head coach Jay Gruden admitted during the team's post-draft press conference later that night -- but instead it went with the talent and upside of Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

"It's hard to pass up a quarterback," Gruden said.

Eleven picks later, however, the Redskins made it up to Sweat for passing over him, trading away their No. 46 selection and second-round pick in 2020 to the Indianapolis Colts to acquire another first-round prospect.

At No. 26, Sweat proved to be an easy choice.