Five Fast Facts: Cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie

While in New York, Rodgers-Cromartie gave up No. 21 to newly-signed Redskin Landon Collins, who wore it to honor Sean Taylor

All-Pro safety Landon Collins has long idolized former Redskins great Sean Taylor, prompting him to wear No. 26 at Alabama because Taylor wore No. 26 while with the University of Miami. So when the Giants drafted Collins in 2015, Rodgers-Cromartie let the rookie wear No. 21 in honor of Taylor, who wore the same number with the Redskins.

Rodgers-Cromartie and Collins played together from 2015 to 2017 and will now have a chance to do so again in Washington.

Rodgers-Cromartie has played in two Super Bowls

Rodgers-Cromartie reached the pinnacle of the sport in his rookie season, helping the Arizona Cardinals reach their first Super Bowl in franchise history in 2009. But as was the case in his second Super Bowl appearance with the Broncos in 2014, Rodgers-Cromartie's team fell one game short of a world championship.

He was a multi-sport athlete at Tennessee State