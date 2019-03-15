News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Five Fast Facts: Cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie

Mar 15, 2019 at 01:46 PM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

cromartie-centerpiece

Th Washington Redskins improved their secondary depth with the signing of veteran cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie on Friday.

Learn about the newest Washington Redskin with these five fast facts:

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie recently came out of retirement

Rodgers-Cromartie initially ended his lengthy NFL career midway through the 2018 season as a member of the Oakland Raiders. But after a brief hiatus, the 32-year-old reportedly expressed his desire to return to football in early March. He signed with the Redskins about a week later.

Rodgers-Cromartie has played 11 NFL seasons for five different teams

A first-round pick in 2008, Rodgers-Cromartie played his first three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals before being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2011. After two seasons there, he then joined the Denver Broncos for a year and played for the New York Giants from 2014 to 2017. In 160 career games (121 starts), Rodgers-Cromartie has totaled 451 tackles (394 solo), 30 interceptions and seven forced fumbles.

While in New York, Rodgers-Cromartie gave up No. 21 to newly-signed Redskin Landon Collins, who wore it to honor Sean Taylor

All-Pro safety Landon Collins has long idolized former Redskins great Sean Taylor, prompting him to wear No. 26 at Alabama because Taylor wore No. 26 while with the University of Miami. So when the Giants drafted Collins in 2015, Rodgers-Cromartie let the rookie wear No. 21 in honor of Taylor, who wore the same number with the Redskins.

Rodgers-Cromartie and Collins played together from 2015 to 2017 and will now have a chance to do so again in Washington.

Rodgers-Cromartie has played in two Super Bowls

Rodgers-Cromartie reached the pinnacle of the sport in his rookie season, helping the Arizona Cardinals reach their first Super Bowl in franchise history in 2009. But as was the case in his second Super Bowl appearance with the Broncos in 2014, Rodgers-Cromartie's team fell one game short of a world championship.

He was a multi-sport athlete at Tennessee State

In addition to being a three-time All-Conference player and FCS All-American in football, Rodgers-Cromartie was a highly successful track and field athlete in college, winning the 60-meter dash, long jump and high jump at the Ohio Valley Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships in 2007.

