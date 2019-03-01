Five Takeaways: Bruce Allen At The 2019 NFL Combine

2. The quarterback position remains a large priority this offseason.

Last offseason, the Redskins made a big splash by trading for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith. Smith would lead the Redskins to a 6-3 start before suffering a season-ending injury in the Redskins' 10th game of the year against the Houston Texans.

Due to the big question marks at the quarterback position, many rumors have surrounded the Redskins this offseason. Many believe that the Redskins might sign a quarterback through free agency, while others believe that the Redskins will try and draft their quarterback of the future in this year's NFL Draft.

Allen was very complimentary of the quarterbacks in this year's draft but had also mentioned signing quarterbacks in free agency. Allen said that the draft had potential and that he plans to meet with several quarterbacks. "We're gonna meet them all," Allen said. "We're gonna meet all [quarterbacks] including the ones you haven't heard about."

No matter who the quarterback is for the Redskins next year, Allen will feel confident given the amount of quarterback experience in the coaching staff.

"The person in charge of our personnel is a quarterback, he was a first-round quarterback, a super bowl MVP quarterback," Allen said. "Our head coach was a quarterback, a Hall of Famer in the arena league, our offensive coordinator was a third-round quarterback who played in the NFL. Our new quarterbacks' coach was a seventh-round quarterback in the NFL, and Matt Cavanaugh was a second-round quarterback, so we are surrounded by quarterback opinions no matter if we need a quarterback or not. Our evaluations our strong, Bill Callahan was a college quarterback, and the guy who appreciates it more than anyone is Kyle Smith because he was a receiver in college."

3. Examining the team's own impending free agents will take place shortly

The new NFL season does not start until March 13, however, teams are able to negotiate with their pending free agents before that time. The Redskins have several players set to hit free agency, including a few starting players.

Allen said that re-signing the looming free agents on the Redskins are a top priority heading into the new league season.

"We're going to address our free agents first, we do want many of them back," Allen said. "They have performed well, and some might have an ability to make a lot more money elsewhere, and if they do, we wish them well but that's what we're trying to get focused on right now and Eric [Schaffer] is following up right now with all of those agents."