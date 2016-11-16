Five Takeaways: Kirk Cousins' Packers Week Presser

Cousins admitted that he wasn't sure what he would get from Davis at this point in the Maryland product's career when the team initially signed him, but, like his head coach said on Wednesday, he's been pleasantly surprised with his production.

"At his age, the number of years he has in his career and now being that this is his third team, I guess I wondered how much he had left in the tank, didn't know," Cousins said. "But it only took throwing it at a local high school one day in early April to realize he still had it. And I've kind of been scratching my head ever since that day wondering how we got him, how he got away from the places he's been. Very talented, a great teammate. He works really hard and he's made a lot of plays for us. So it's just been a positive all the way around."