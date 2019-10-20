News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Five Takeaways, Redskins Vs. 49ers, Week 7

Oct 20, 2019 at 05:35 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Skins_49ers

The Washington Redskins lost a hard-fought game in sloppy conditions and were shut out against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Here are five takeaways from the Redskins 9-0 loss:

1. The weather creates an afternoon dominated by the run

There was a consistent deluge that poured down upon FedExField from start to finish of Sunday afternoon's game, which meant very little passing and a whole lot of running.

Both the Redskins and the 49ers all but abandoned the passing game; the two teams combined for 241 yards on 65 carries. As the clock ticked down to zero in the first half, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had completed just three of 10 passes for 10 yards.

Once again, running back Adrian Peterson was a featured player in the Redskins' offensive game plan. The team opened the game with eight straight running plays, seven of which went to Peterson. Peterson finished the game with 81 yards.

2. Matt Ioannidis leads a stifling run defense

It quickly became clear that it was going to be a good day for Ioannidis, as the third-year defensive lineman from Temple was all over the field. He had eight tackles, seven of which were solo, in the first half and finished the game with nine tackles.

The 49ers came in the game with one of the most dominant and multifaceted running attacks in the NFL, but the Redskins' defense held its own for most of the game. Although San Francisco rushed for more than 100 yards for the fourth time this year, Ioannidis and the defensive line held running backs Tevin Colemona and Matt Breita to fewer than 50 yards each.

The defense eventually gave in, though, as the 49ers' final three drives ended with points.

"The big plays hurt us," Ioannidis said. "We just have to go back to the film and look at the tape and try to improve on our ups and downs and see where we can go from there."

3. Big plays in the passing game fuel the 49ers' offense

Although there wasn't as much passing from either offense, the yards gained through the air played a pivotal role, especially for the 49ers.

Facing third-and-three, Garoppolo fired a pass to wide receiver Richie James, Jr., who scampered down the field for a 43-yard play and set up a field goal that put the 49ers up 3-0 in the third quarter. Then, with 11:44 left in the fourth quarter, Garoppolo completed a 24-yard pass to Kendrick Bourne that put the 49ers at Washington's 7-yard line.

Four plays later, Robbie Gould capped off a 12-play, 55-yard drive with a 22-yard field goal. Gould, who made three of his four field goals, was the only player to total points.

4. Critical mistakes kill all of the Redskins' momentum

The Redskins had a few key opportunities to take the lead and upset one of the league's final two undefeated teams, but they couldn't get out of their own way on several occasions.

Washington was stuffed on a fourth-and-short at the 49ers' 28-yard line. Then, after Troy Apke intercepted Garoppolo's pass on a fourth-down attempt and gave the Redskins the ball back at their own 47-yard line, the offense promptly went three-and-out while losing four yards.

Then came the real dagger. After a roughing the passer penalty kept the offense on the field, the Redskins drove the ball down to the 49ers' 29-yard line. But on the next play Peterson lost a fumble, which squandered the team's best chance of the second half to get points.

"I always look to the next play, but that was a critical time," Peterson said. "We were in position to put points on the board, and we can't get a turnover, especially against this defense. They're very stingy."

Related Links

5. Quick turnaround on a short week

The Redskins are now 1-6, but there isn't going to be a lot of time to think about this game. The team will hop on a plane to Minnesota on Wednesday to play the Vikings for a Thursday night game.

"Physically, [I'm] trying to recover as quickly as I can," said quarterback Case Keenum. "That's what everybody's going to do starting tonight. It's definitely tough playing on Thursdays. You just go out there and play football."

The Vikings are fresh off a 42-30 win over the Detroit Lions. For Keenum, it will be a return to one of his former teams, as he spent the 2018 season as Minnesota's starting quarterback and led the team to the NFC Championship.

But that's not what Keenum is thinking about; the only things on his mind are ways he can help the Redskins get another win and the weather conditions, which are predicted to be much better.

"The only thing I'm thinking about right now is that I know it's going to be about 70 degrees with zero chance of rain there."

Related Content

news

Heinicke reflects on 'dream come true' of being a starting quarterback

Heinicke was named the starting quarterback for the first time in his career this season, and while not everything went as planned, he did check off a few goals.
news

Rescouting the Giants | 3 things to know ahead of Washington's season finale

The Washington Football Team has one last shot at grabbing a win to wrap up the 2021 season, and it will come on the road against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Here's a look at how things have changed for the Giants since the Week 2 matchup.
news

Washington vs. Giants preview | A rematch 16 weeks in the making

The Washington Football will wrap up the 2021 season with a road trip agains the New York Giants. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Football Team.
news

Jaret Patterson takes another stride in his development

Patterson finished with a game-high 98 total yards on 17 touches against the Eagles, and while it did not come in a win, it did show how much the undrafted rookie has grown in recent weeks.
news

Reaction Roundup from Washington's loss to Philly

Head coach Ron Rivera and several players spoke to the media following the Washington Football Team's 20-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Here's a look at what they said during their press conferences.
news

3 numbers to know after Washington's loss to Philadelphia

The Washington Football Team lost its final home game of the season to the Philadelphia Eagles, 20-16, on Sunday afternoon. Here are three numbers to know from team's fourth-straight defeat.
news

5 Takeaways from Washington dropping its home finale

The Washington Football Team dropped its home finale and its fourth straight to the Philadelphia Eagles, 20-16. Here are five takeaways from the afternoon.
news

Washington Football Team vs. Eagles inactives, Week 17

The Washington Football Team has announced these players as inactive for its Week 17 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Washington looking to get more out of Dyami Brown in final 2 games

Brown has flashed some of his talent during his rookie season. After a standout catch against the Cowboys, Ron Rivera and his staff want to see how much more Brown can do.
news

Top 10 Quotes | Washington prepares a response to Eagles rushing attack

The Washington Football Team has wrapped up its preparations for the home finale against the Philadelphia Eagles. Here are some of the top quotes from the week, presented by GEICO.
news

3 keys to Washington winning Round 2 against Philly

The Washington Football Team has a quick turnaround after a Tuesday night loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with a primetime matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Here are three keys to the game, presented by Van Metre.
news

In challenging season, Rivera leans on timeless lessons from Madden mentorship

John Madden was a perpetual mentor for Ron Rivera, and Washington's head coach still leans on his lessons amid his second season with the Burgundy & Gold
Advertising