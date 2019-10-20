Five Takeaways, Redskins Vs. 49ers, Week 7

The Washington Redskins lost a hard-fought game in sloppy conditions and were shut out against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Here are five takeaways from the Redskins 9-0 loss:

1. The weather creates an afternoon dominated by the run

There was a consistent deluge that poured down upon FedExField from start to finish of Sunday afternoon's game, which meant very little passing and a whole lot of running.

Both the Redskins and the 49ers all but abandoned the passing game; the two teams combined for 241 yards on 65 carries. As the clock ticked down to zero in the first half, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had completed just three of 10 passes for 10 yards.

Once again, running back Adrian Peterson was a featured player in the Redskins' offensive game plan. The team opened the game with eight straight running plays, seven of which went to Peterson. Peterson finished the game with 81 yards.

2. Matt Ioannidis leads a stifling run defense

It quickly became clear that it was going to be a good day for Ioannidis, as the third-year defensive lineman from Temple was all over the field. He had eight tackles, seven of which were solo, in the first half and finished the game with nine tackles.

The 49ers came in the game with one of the most dominant and multifaceted running attacks in the NFL, but the Redskins' defense held its own for most of the game. Although San Francisco rushed for more than 100 yards for the fourth time this year, Ioannidis and the defensive line held running backs Tevin Colemona and Matt Breita to fewer than 50 yards each.

The defense eventually gave in, though, as the 49ers' final three drives ended with points.