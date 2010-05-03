Flashback: Brundige a Defender to Count On







He excelled in an intra-state all-star game and received a scholarship to the University of Colorado, where he was an All-American defensive end and Big 8 Defensive player of the year as a senior.

He was drafted in the second round (43rd overall) in 1970 by the Redskins, who were then coached by the legendary Vince Lombardi.

But Lombardi revealed a concern he had about the rookie who once combined physics, chemistry and math into his studies at Colorado.

"He has an IQ of 150, and it worries me," Lombardi told reporters. "He may be smarter than the coaches."

Brundige never played for Lombardi, who died of cancer just before the 1970 season.

Is he sorry about not being coached by the man who led the Packers to five NFL titles before coming to Washington in 1969?

"Yes and no," Brundige said. "He was one of the greatest that ever lived. But he was tough."

Brundige, who said he was a step slow to play end in the NFL, moved to tackle just before his rookie season, a 6-8 year under interim coach Bill Austin.

Allen subsequently arrived and traded for a plethora of the veterans he had coached with the Los Angeles Rams, including Talbert, as well as veterans from other teams. The acquisitions immediately transformed the Redskins into an aging squad that became known as the "Over the Hill Gang."

Brundige said his most memorable career moment was playing in Super Bowl VII, despite the Dolphins' 14-7 win.

In the game's final minutes, he was part of one of the most bizarre plays in Super Bowl history.