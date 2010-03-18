News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Fletcher Confident As Redskins Implement New Defense

Mar 18, 2010 at 10:44 AM
109083.jpg


They say that two people can keep a secret if one of them is dead.

Not true. They'd both have to be dead.

The world's worst-kept secret may be the Redskins' plan to use the 3-4 defense. The coaching staff hasn't confirmed it, no one made an announcement and yet everyone knows.

London Fletcher certainly does. A middle linebacker for all of his 12 seasons in the NFL, through stretches with the St. Louis Rams, the Buffalo Bills and the Redskins since 2007, he will now adjust to being one of two inside linebackers when the Redskins play the 3-4 (if they do, which they've not declared).

No biggie, Fletcher said Thursday as the Redskins continued their workouts in week one of the off-season program.

"I think last year some of our stuff was actually 3-4 principles and concepts," he said.

Played as the base defense, though, it would change things for a player who has led his team in tackles for the last 11 years.

"Maybe alignment. That's probably the biggest thing. The 3-4 concepts, you will change your alignments, especially on the inside," he said.

Who plays where? And are those people even here yet? Ah, that's why there's an off-season.

Fletcher said he thought Joey Porter, reported to be on the Redskins' radar, would be an asset as an outside rusher but Porter has not been signed.

And though Porter has a reputation for being outspoken and occasionally a headache, he enjoyed productive years with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His position coach then? Lou Spanos, who now coaches the Redskins linebackers. And Porter's defensive coordinator as a rookie was Jim Haslett, who now holds that job with the Redskins.

"I think he'd fit good. He's a play-making outside linebacker," Fletcher said, noting Porter's nine sacks last year with limited playing time in the latter portion of the season.

Porter has 92 sacks in 11 seasons, including 17.5 in 2008 that led the AFC. Porter has played the right outside position. Picture the Redskins in a 4-3 sub package to rush the passer with Orakpo (11 sacks last year) at the end and Porter flying in behind him. Nice.

In a 3-4 (should the Redskins accept that mission), they can line up some big bodies on the front. Albert Haynesworth and Maake Keamoeatu combined weigh nearly 700 pounds.

Keamoeatu is considered a pure nose tackle but Haynesworth often lined up head-on with centers last year. Phillip Daniels, who has played end and tackle, is a 311-pound power lifter.

Orakpo split time as a rookie at right end and strong linebacker. His role might not change much. Rocky McIntosh, the weakside linebacker, would probably move inside.

"That's not a big difference. He always played off the ball. It's not like he's going from the being on the line of scrimmage to all of a sudden he's off the ball," Fletcher said.

Where does that leave Andre Carter? The starting right end last year, he would flip to the left side when Orakpo moved up to rush the passer. Now he's looking at going back to an outside linebacker position, which he previously played with the San Francisco 49ers.

Fletcher disputed reports that Carter was unhappy with the 3-4 (shh, it's a secret).

109100.jpg



"He hasn't expressed it to me," Fletcher said. "I've spoken to him on several occasions. Andre will do whatever the coaching staff asks him to do. He's not a complainer like that."

Go back to the earlier scenario on a pass-rush down. Orakpo and Porter steaming in from one side, Carter (11 sacks last year) charging from the left.

More talent, Fletcher continued, would only give the Redskins more options.

"We've got a lot of different principles and concepts we'll use from time to time," he said. "We'll have the flexibility to adjust week to week."

New look, new feel. New results?

"If you go 4-12, you have to be willing to do what it takes to win games," Fletcher said. "That was a miserable season last year. If you're not willing to do what's necessary to win, I don't know what's wrong with you."

Larry Weisman, an award-winning journalist during 25 years with USA TODAY, writes for Redskins.com and appears nightly on Redskins Nation on Comcast SportsNet. Read his Redskinsblitz blog at Redskinsrule.com and follow him on Twitter.com/LarryWeisman.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.
news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray. 
news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.
news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend. 
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.
news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials. 
news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.
news

With Focus On 'Little Things,' Daron Payne Experiences NFL For The First Time

The Washington Redskins' first round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft got a sample of the coaching he'll receive from Jim Tomsula during this past weekend's rookie minicamp.
Advertising