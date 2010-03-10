News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

For Carter, A Sentimental Return to San Francisco

Mar 10, 2010 at 05:55 AM
Most Redskins fans remember where they were and what they were doing on Jan. 31, 1988. That's the day quarterback Doug Williams threw for 340 yards and four touchdowns in leading the Redskins to a 42-10 victory over the Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.

For Andre Carter, there wasn't quite as much jubilation involved that day, though.

All of eight years old back then, Carter attended that Super Bowl. Now, all he remembers about that day was how hot it was at San Diego's Jack Murphy Stadium and how badly his dad's team lost.

Rubin Carter, who played 12 years on the Broncos' defensive line between 1975 and 1986, was an assistant coach on Dan Reeves' staff during Super Bowl XXII.

Carter will be California dreamin' once again this week. That's in preparation for the Redskins' season finale at Candlestick Park against head coach Mike Singletary's 49ers.

It will be something of a sentimental journey for Andre Carter, who played for the 49ers from 2001-05 before signing with the Redskins.

But mostly, Carter will be looking for ways to help his current club finish out 2008 at 9-7.

Carter said this week he does not feel any extra motivation to play his former team. The 49ers drafted Carter in the first round (seventh overall) in the 2001 NFL Draft out of nearby Cal.

"Sometimes you have the feeling of having an 'advantage' [in playing the 49ers], but throughout the years that feeling has died down," Carter said. "Now when I go back to San Francisco, I have a lot of memories. It was great to be a part of the last draft class of Bill Walsh and to be part of the 2002 NFC West champs.

"I just want to go out there and win this weekend. A few of my old teammates are still there, but the majority of the guys there are new. Some of the coaches I know are still there, but for the most part it's a whole new organization."

Carter, 6-4 and 252 pounds, may have had his best NFL season in 2002 with the 49ers, when he totaled 12.5 sacks. That was for a San Francisco team that was coached by Steve Mariucci and finished at 10-6 and atop the NFC West. On that club were the likes of Terrell Owens, Jeff Garcia, Garrison Hearst and Julian Peterson.

In Washington, Carter has led the Redskins in sacks his first two seasons. He had six sacks in 2006 and 10.5 last year.

In 2008, Carter has been slowed by a foot injury in recent weeks and his statistics are down but Carter is out to finish strong at San Francisco.

He contributed a pair of hits on Donovan McNabb in last Sunday's 10-3 win over Philadelphia at FedExField.

Through 15 games, Carter has 48 tackles and three sacks. His two full sacks came against Cleveland's Derek Anderson and New York's Eli Manning in the game versus the Giants at FedExField.

