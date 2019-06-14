For Defensive Lineman Daron Payne, There's Always More Work To Be Done

Joining the defensive line trio, which combined for 20.5 sacks in 2018, will be sophomores Tim Settle and JoJo Wicker and third-year man Caleb Brantley.

Together, they make up the group defensive line coach Jim Tomsula said has been working out at the team facility nearly every day since January. These players used the extended time off to best prepare themselves for minicamp and OTAs, which wrapped up this week. It's during these sessions where they reunited with Tomsula on the field, continuing to refining their potential both individually and as a whole.