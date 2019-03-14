For Landon Collins, A Dream To Play For The Redskins Becomes An Emotional Reality 

That teary anecdote finished up a press conference that covered all the logistical details of his record-breaking deal and the life-altering effects of signing it.

"Honestly my dream was to come here," said Collins, who joked he had spoken to Dr. James Andrews a couple of times, asking him to whisper to Snyder his inclination to come to Washington. It certainly helped that the Redskins had a handful of Alabama players, former teammates of varying lengths in Tuscaloosa, and a defensive scheme he could immediately see himself thriving in.

Collins received other offers, and then his agent asked about Washington.

"He asked me how I feel about the Redskins and I said, 'You know how I feel about the Redskins, what you mean? I want to be there.' He hung up the phone and said, 'Alright bet. That's it.'"

When his agent called back, Collins was driving in Miami going to work out.

"I literally broke down," Collins sad. "I didn't pull the car over, I fought the urge because I still had to go get my shoes to go work out. From that point on I was just in shock and awe and humbly gracious for this opportunity."

In the couple of days that he's had to process his decision, Collins said he took a few hours in his hotel balcony by himself "just trying to take it all in."

The Redskins are trying, too. Under head coach Jay Gruden's tenure, 17 different safeties have started a game in the defensive backfield, a statistic that made Gruden raise his eyebrows following Collins' press conference.

"I was telling [Landon] this morning, I've gone through so many safeties," Gruden said. "It's finally nice to, and not to say anything bad about the other ones, have a quality one that you can count on to do different things – he can line up in the box, he can play middle linebacker for the Giants last year, he can play dime linebacker, he can play free safety, he can play in the hash, that's so critical. I think the safety position has been de-valued for something, but when you don't have one, you realize how important it is to get one."

Added Gruden: "I just know that whenever you put on the Giants defense film, you feel No. 21."

With his family members in attendance, Collins had made a decision everyone around him could be thrilled about. The three-time Pro Bowler shook hands with Redskins staff members after his press conference, his smiling mug blown up on the video screen behind him, marking the beginning of a new stage of his life and playing career.