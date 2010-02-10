News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

For McIntosh, It Was 'A Season of Learning'

Feb 10, 2010 at 08:02 AM

Rookie linebacker Rocky McIntosh flashed potential in his first year as a Redskin, but in the eyes of defensive coaches, potential wasn't enough to earn significant playing time until late in the season.

So McIntosh earned his stripes on special teams, logging 25 tackles on kick coverage units, fourth-best on the team. In Week 12 against Carolina, he blocked a punt to help lead the Redskins to a win at FedExField.

McIntosh's future is not special teams, though. The Redskins traded up to select the 6-2, 231-pounder out of Miami in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft. He is projected to be a starting-caliber linebacker.

While fellow linebackers and 2006 draft picks A.J. Hawk, Thomas Howard, Ernie Sims and DeMeco Ryans enjoyed impressive rookie campaigns, McIntosh had to wait his turn.

And learn.

"It was basically a season of learning for me," McIntosh said of his rookie season. "I'm a rookie, so I had to learn the scheme before I could get out there. I think I got better and more comfortable as the season went on."

Finally, in Week 16 at St. Louis, McIntosh was inserted into the starting lineup at weak-side linebacker. Assistant head coach-defense Gregg Williams had to reshuffle his linebackers after Marcus Washington was placed on injured reserve.

McIntosh did not start the season finale against the New York Giants, but he saw extensive playing time, again at the weak-side.

The Redskins' defense struggled tremendously in the last two games, and McIntosh's inexperience certainly played a part in those struggles. He recorded 15 tackles in the two games, his first extended NFL action.

McIntosh's most memorable play of the year was perhaps indicative of his learning process.

In the Week 16 game against St. Louis, the Rams faced a 3rd-and-1 at their 27-yard line late in the fourth quarter. Running back Steven Jackson took a handoff and ran up the middle.

McIntosh, uncertain if he was part of the short-yardage package, raced on to the field late. Just as the ball was snapped, McIntosh plugged the interior to stuff Jackson at the line of scrimmage for no gain.

"I got my chance to play and I think I went out there and did well," McIntosh said. "It was great being out there. It was good to get a feel for the [NFL] game and hit guys. I was a little sore after that first game, but I got used to it and I just went out there and had fun."

Said Williams: "Rocky showed that he's very ballistic, stout and strong. He had to do more in the last game against the Giants, and there were a few things that we saw from the sidelines that were mistakes. We're going to have to work hard with him and make sure he understands.

"Sometimes Rocky put himself in a bad position and he was able to overcome it and make a play, or at least contribute to the play. I know that he has a tremendous attitude and he wants to get better."

Middle linebacker Lemar Marshall understands the learning process that young players have to go through in Williams' defense.

"It takes time to learn the system," Marshall said. "You can see that he has made a lot of strides. You could see him on special teams early on making a lot of plays."

McIntosh also has to learn how to play along-side Marshall, Washington and other Redskins linebackers, Williams said.

"It is easy to all of the sudden say, 'Hey Gregg, go and put this [player] in,' but the other guys have to play beside him," Williams said. "They have to get comfortable playing beside him too. All rookies have to go through that.

"Late in the season, we increased his practice reps and he had more dedicated time with the top [linebackers]. It was a learning [process] all year for him, but he came along well."

Added McIntosh: "You're out there with a bunch of different guys and you have to adjust to how they're playing, and they have to adjust to you, too. That's something that will come with time."

McIntosh hopes that "time" comes in 2007. He underwent minor surgery on his right knee earlier this month, but otherwise he is expected to get an opportunity with the first-team defense this offseason.

"I just want to get better, continue to get healthier, and come out here and give it my best shot," he said.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.
news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray. 
news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.
news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend. 
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.
news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials. 
news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.
news

With Focus On 'Little Things,' Daron Payne Experiences NFL For The First Time

The Washington Redskins' first round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft got a sample of the coaching he'll receive from Jim Tomsula during this past weekend's rookie minicamp.
Advertising