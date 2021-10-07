For Terry McLaurin, Preparation Is The Fuel For Production

Taylor Heinicke knew McLaurin was good before joining Washington. He saw the receiver winning one-on-one matchups on film and getting open against some of the better cornerbacks in the league. He saw a fast receiver who ran crisp routes and knew how to make things happen with the ball in his hands.

"You guys have seen that throughout this year," Heinicke said to the media, "and hopefully he just keeps playing at that level."

It's a safe bet that McLaurin will continue to be as effective because he puts in the work to make sure he's as prepared as possible. He spends more time on his body to recover after practice. He's always near the front in meetings with his notes out and head up. And, more importantly, he puts the lessons to good use on the practice field.