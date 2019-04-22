Former Redskins First-Round Picks Recount Their Draft Night Experiences

What was draft night like for you?

Kerrigan: It's an unbelievable experience. You watch the draft growing up. I watched probably every draft from the time I started watching football to the time I got drafted. Even now, I still watch it. And so to actually be there in New York to have my name called to go out and hold up the jersey with the hat was an unbelievable experience. I never thought in a million years growing up that that would be me, and there I was getting picked by the Redskins at 16. It was amazing.

Scherff: You know all of your hard work has paid off, and working just each and every day, and if you have a bad day, just keep working and keep your head on straight. I had amazing coaches in high school, amazing coaches in college and I wouldn't be here without them.

Doctson: It was unreal. You watch the draft growing up, and I think that's maybe a goal for people preparing for the draft. I's one of those big moments going from the collegiate level to the NFL level. I was able to bring my whole family with me and being in that back room, we were in Chicago, and having my family there on the night that would hopefully change my life was kind of surreal. You never fully understand the moment that you're in. When your phone freezes and you can't even text anybody because so many people were texting you, and so many people are watching this draft and seeing you turn this dream into a reality is surreal. It was an amazing night, not just for me but for my family to see the youngest of four do something monumental for himself.