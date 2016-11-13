Former Redskins GM Bobby Beathard Inducted To Ring of Fame

Beathard is one of the most successful general managers in both Redskins and NFL history. Under his leadership, the Redskins reached the Super Bowl three times, winning Super Bowls XVII and XXII. After Beathard's departure in 1988, the Redskins won yet another championship, capturing Super Bowl XXVI with many of the key chess pieces Beathard assembled. Sporting News selected him as the NFL Executive of the Year in 1982 and 1983, and he was named as one of the 80 Greatest Redskins by a blue ribbon panel during the team's 80th Anniversarycelebration in 2012.

Standing at the heart of the Redskins logo, Redskins President Bruce Allen introduced Beathard and his family as Beathard's name was formally unveiled as the 49th member of the Redskins Ring of Fame. A tribute video played on the jumbrotron as dozens of former Redskin players, in attendance as part of the Redskins' annual Alumni Homecoming Weekend, met Beathard at midfield.

"The most fun I ever had all the years I worked in the NFL was being with the Redskins," Beathard said. "And it's pretty awesome to come to a Redskins game and see the way the fans are, that they know I'm one of the guys inducted here, I don't even have words to describe it. It's just amazing."

Even among fellow Redskins alumni who have won Super Bowls and been inducted into the Hall of Fame, Beathard is revered.

"None of us could have gotten where we are without Bobby Beathard," former Redskins safety Brad Edwards said.

Of the 49 members in the Redskins Ring of Fame, Beathard worked with 23 of his fellow inductees and hired or acquired 12 of them, including head coach Joe Gibbs and cornerback Darrell Green.

"He's the best general manager in the history of the National Football League," said fellow former Redskins general manager Charley Casserly, who was on Beathard's staff for 11 seasons. "I was lucky enough to work for people like him…Bobby was a great human being, excellent eye for talent, very easy to get along with, would listen to you, encouraged you to have your own opinion. He would think outside the box and was very aggressive in his way of doing things."

The Redskins went 105-63, a .625 winning percentage, during Beathard's tenure. That mark, which averages out to 9.5 wins per season, was second best in the NFL during that period. The Redskins went 11-3 for an NFL best .786 winning percentage in the postseason in the same span.