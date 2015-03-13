Former Teammates React To Brian Orakpo Signing With Titans

For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.

Football teammates often become the family away from family during the season, as they spent countless hours together in film study, in travel and on the field.

During the past six seasons, linebacker Brian Orakpo was a member of the Redskins family, but on Friday, it was announced the former first-round pick was leaving Washington to join the Tennessee Titans.